Ihlas Bebou headshot

Ihlas Bebou Injury: Could return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Bebou (knee) could return before the end of the season, according to manager Christian Ilzer.

Bebou has a chance to return before the end of the season after undergoing knee surgery in August. The striker was a big part of the starting XI in 2023/24, but has missed the entirety of the season. Bebou would likely be eased back into minutes even if he returns before the end of the campaign.

