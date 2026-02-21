Ihlas Bebou Injury: Ruled out with illness
Bebou (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Koln, the club announced.
Bebou is sidelined for Saturday's matchup against Koln due to illness. The attacking midfielder is targeting a return for next week's fixture, but his absence should only cause a minor ripple in the starting XI since he has largely operated as a depth option off the bench for Hoffenheim this season.
