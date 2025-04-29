Ihlas Bebou Injury: Training partially Tuesday

Bebou (knee) completed parts of training with the team on Tuesday, the club announced.

Bebou is progressing well in the recovery from a long term knee injury and is not far from returning to the pitch after training partially with the team on Tuesday. His return could happen before the end of the season if everything goes as planned. He played a key role in the starting XI during the 2023-24 season but has been sidelined for the entire campaign. Even if he returns before the season ends Bebou would probably be limited to a reduced role at first.