Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ihlas Bebou headshot

Ihlas Bebou Injury: Training partially Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Bebou (knee) completed parts of training with the team on Tuesday, the club announced.

Bebou is progressing well in the recovery from a long term knee injury and is not far from returning to the pitch after training partially with the team on Tuesday. His return could happen before the end of the season if everything goes as planned. He played a key role in the starting XI during the 2023-24 season but has been sidelined for the entire campaign. Even if he returns before the season ends Bebou would probably be limited to a reduced role at first.

Ihlas Bebou
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now