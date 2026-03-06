Ihlas Bebou News: Clears illness
Bebou (illness) trained fully this week and is back in contention for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to Sporting Director Andreas Schicker. "Everyone trained and is available, except Machida and Hlozek."
Bebou missed the last two matches due to illness, but the attacking midfielder returned to full team training this week and is back in contention moving forward. That is a boost for Hoffenheim as he adds another option in the attacking phases, though he is expected to settle into more of a rotational role rather than regain a regular starting spot.
