Iker Benito Injury: Completes first full team training

Benito (knee) has completed his first full team training session Thursday since undergoing ACL surgery in November, raising the possibility of a late-season return in May, according to the club.

Benito had been expected to miss the entire campaign after tearing his ACL in late October, making his progression to a full session alongside his teammates a remarkable milestone in his recovery. The forward had been spotted doing ball work on the grass in recent weeks, but completing a complete session with the group is a meaningful step forward that opens the door for a potential cameo appearance before the season ends. Osasuna will manage his return carefully given the severity of the original injury, but the news is far more positive than anyone could have anticipated just a few months ago.