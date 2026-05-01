Iker Benito News: Makes squad for Barcelona clash

Benito (knee) was included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Barcelona, the club posted.

Benito had been expected to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL in late October, making his return to the squad a remarkable achievement in what has been an extraordinary recovery. The forward completed his first full team training session just a couple of weeks ago, and his inclusion in the squad for such a high-profile fixture is a testament to the work he has put into his rehabilitation. Osasuna will manage his involvement carefully given the severity of the original injury, but getting him back in the fold at all before the season ends is a genuine success story for both player and club.