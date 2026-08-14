Iker Benito News: Transfers to Queretaro

Benito transferred from Osasuna to Queretaro on Friday.

The deal had been in the works for quite some time, but now it's official. Benito should add a pacey threat to Queretaro's attacking line, and if he adapts well to Liga MX's altitude conditions, he should be a regular for Gallos Blancos. Benito was never able to secure a regular first-team role at Osasuna and racked up just six appearances (one start) and one goal in the 2025/26 campaign.