Iker Benito headshot

Iker Benito News: Transfers to Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Benito transferred from Osasuna to Queretaro on Friday.

The deal had been in the works for quite some time, but now it's official. Benito should add a pacey threat to Queretaro's attacking line, and if he adapts well to Liga MX's altitude conditions, he should be a regular for Gallos Blancos. Benito was never able to secure a regular first-team role at Osasuna and racked up just six appearances (one start) and one goal in the 2025/26 campaign.

Iker Benito
Queretaro
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