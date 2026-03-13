Iker Fimbres Injury: Leaves with injury against Juarez

Fimbres was forced to exit Friday's clash against FC Juarez because of an injury, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reports.

Fimbres tried to stay on the field after picking up a knock early in the game but was ultimately replaced by Allen Rojas. The extent of the issue remains unknown, but it could worsen the midfield troubles of a squad that is also without Fidel Ambriz (quadriceps), Sergio Canales (thigh) and Oliver Torres (hamstring). Prior to this issue, Fimbres was averaging 44.0 accurate passes, 1.0 chances created and 1.5 tackles per game over his last four starts.