Iker Fimbres headshot

Iker Fimbres Injury: Out with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Fimbres will be sidelined for an unknown period while he recovers from a grade two high ankle sprain with bone bruising and minor associated damage, his club reported Monday.

Fimbres seems to be facing a moderate absence, threatening his involvement for the remainder of the regular season. He suffered the injury during a league meeting with Bravos, in which Allen Rojas took his place on the field. That change could be made now in the starting lineup given that all of Fimbres, Fidel Ambriz (quadriceps) and Oliver Torres (hamstring) are unlikely to be ready in upcoming fixtures.

Iker Fimbres
Monterrey
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