Iker Fimbres News: Nets one in victory

Fimbres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Pumas UNAM.

Fimbres shined in his third consecutive start, netting his first goal since October 20, 2024. This marked his third straight appearance with at least one shot, and he has two shots on target in that span. Additionally, this marked the second time in three outings that he accounted for two chances created in a match.