Iker Fimbres headshot

Iker Fimbres News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Fimbres (ankle) is among the substitutes for the midweek matchup versus Puebla.

Fimbres finally left behind his high ankle sprain following a five-week absence. However, he'll see limited action with his team surprisingly eliminated from playoffs contention a couple of games before the regular-season finale. The young midfielder, who scored his two goals of the current campaign during the opening stages, will challenge Fidel Ambriz and Oliver Torres for playing time in the short term.

Iker Fimbres
Monterrey
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