Fimbres started a scoring streak even though he dropped to a substitute role for the second game of the double week, in which he pushed Anthony Martial's backwards pass into the net during the 66th minute. The Mexican Under-20 international is now averaging 1.3 shots (0.7 on target), 0.7 chances created and 1.7 balls recovered per game in the Clausura season, but he has started in only one of his three appearances. He may be part of a midfield rotation with Oliver Torres and Jorge Agustin Rodriguez for the rest of the campaign.