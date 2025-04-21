Iker Fimbres News: Scores one in victory

Fimbres scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Leon.

Fimbres netted his second goal in five appearances, as he landed two shots on target for a second consecutive outing. This also marked the fifth time in 31 appearances this season that he racked up over 50 completed passes. Additionally, he pushed his streak to four straight outings with at least one tackle won and is up to nine tackles won over that span.