Iker Losada Injury: Scores goal before head knock

Losada scored one goal during Saturday's 4-2 victory against Real Oviedo before being forced off due to a head knock, according to El Periodico.

Losada was brilliant in Saturday's big win over Real Oviedo, scoring right after the break to put Levante in front before taking a head knock a few minutes later and being forced off. The midfielder is in great form, recording one goal and one assist over his last two appearances for Levante while also creating four chances, whipping in eight crosses and taking five corners. Losada will now be hoping the head issue is minor so he can be ready to return right after the international break and help the club in its push to avoid relegation by the end of the campaign.