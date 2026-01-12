Losada equalized in the 55th minute by arriving centrally to finish from close range after Adrian de la Fuente threaded a through ball following a set-piece situation. He nearly doubled his tally five minutes later, but his header on the break drifted wide to the right around the hour mark. Losada has found a starting role since the arrival of new coach Luis Castro and has scored in both of his starts, contributing five shots across two games. He will look to make it three in a row at the Bernabeu on Saturday when Levante face Real Madrid.