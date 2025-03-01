Iker Losada News: Scores in away draw

Iker Losada scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Girona.

Losada scored his side's first goal of the game and became his first goal of the season since joining on loan from Betis. This is his one shot on target since joining Celta Vigo on loan. He also was successful with his only cross of the game.