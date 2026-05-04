Iker Luque News: First La Liga goal

Luque scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Valencia.

Luque made his first ever La Liga appearance Saturday, entering the fray with just 27 minutes remaining in what would be a 2-0 Atletico Madrid victory at Valencia. The Atletico Madrid academy product scored the fixture's opening goal rattled off three shot attempts (two on goal). In his time with the youth academy, Luque scored four goals across 59 appearances with the Atleti reserve team, Atletico Madrileno.