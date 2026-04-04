Iker Moreno News: Scores opener in draw

Moreno scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against FC Juarez.

Moreno had a volley attempt denied by the goalkeeper but took advantage of the rebound to score his team's lone goal in the 55th minute Friday. It was his first contribution to the score sheet in the current tournament, as he opened his shots count after 12 appearances. Additionally, the five crosses qualified as a season-high mark for him, with the change to a five-man back line allowing him to attack more often. Following a quiet Apertura campaign, Moreno has found consistency in 2026, playing more than 70 minutes in all but one game.