Iker Munoz headshot

Iker Munoz Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Munoz has been diagnosed with a left foot injury and doesn't have a timetable for his return, the team announced Friday.

Munoz suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to FC Barcelona, and it remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined. That said, the tests showed that he didn't suffer a fracture in his left foot, so the injury might not be as severe as initially expected.

Iker Munoz
Osasuna
