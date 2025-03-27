Iker Munoz Injury: Injured against Barca
Munoz was injured during Thursday's clash against Barcelona and forced off.
Munoz made it just 34 minutes before being forced off with an apparent injury during Thursday's match. The midfielder was replaced by Ruben Garcia, who would likely be in line for a starting role as Munoz tends to be a bench option. Munoz will have a quick turn around before a Sunday trip to Athletic Club.
