Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Iker Munoz headshot

Iker Munoz Injury: Injured against Barca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Munoz was injured during Thursday's clash against Barcelona and forced off.

Munoz made it just 34 minutes before being forced off with an apparent injury during Thursday's match. The midfielder was replaced by Ruben Garcia, who would likely be in line for a starting role as Munoz tends to be a bench option. Munoz will have a quick turn around before a Sunday trip to Athletic Club.

Iker Munoz
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now