Iker Munoz

Iker Munoz Injury: Trains, option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Munoz (foot) was back in team training and is a late call for Monday's match against Leganes.

Munoz is going to possibly make a comeback Monday after missing the club's last outing, as he did train Saturday. This is solid news, as he did start in the club's last outing. However, he may be deployed on the bench to begin after an injury, only starting in four go his 15 appearances this season.

Iker Munoz
Osasuna
