Iker Munoz Injury: Trains, option Sunday
Munoz (foot) was back in team training and is a late call for Monday's match against Leganes.
Munoz is going to possibly make a comeback Monday after missing the club's last outing, as he did train Saturday. This is solid news, as he did start in the club's last outing. However, he may be deployed on the bench to begin after an injury, only starting in four go his 15 appearances this season.
