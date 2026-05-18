Iker Munoz News: Suspended in season finale

Munoz will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Getafe.

Munoz picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Getafe. The midfielder has been mainly a rotational option for Osasuna this season, therefore his absence will not impact much the starting XI. Munoz ends the season with 12 tackles, 11 interceptions and 23 clearances across 19 La Liga appearances (eight starts).