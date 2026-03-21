Ilaix Moriba Injury: Suffers knee issue

Moriba suffered a tendon knee issue and is ruled out for the time being, according to the club.

Moriba picked up a knee tendon issue this week and was already set to miss Sunday's clash against Alaves because of suspension, but the midfielder could now be facing a longer spell out due to the injury. That is a big hit for Celta since he is a locked-in starter in midfield, and any extended absence would force a shake-up in the starting XI. Fer Lopez is one of the options in line to step in if Moriba misses additional time.