Ilaix Moriba Injury: Suffers knee issue
Moriba suffered a tendon knee issue and is ruled out for the time being, according to the club.
Moriba picked up a knee tendon issue this week and was already set to miss Sunday's clash against Alaves because of suspension, but the midfielder could now be facing a longer spell out due to the injury. That is a big hit for Celta since he is a locked-in starter in midfield, and any extended absence would force a shake-up in the starting XI. Fer Lopez is one of the options in line to step in if Moriba misses additional time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now