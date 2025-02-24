Ilaix Moriba News: Active display in midfield
Moriba generated two shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 1-0 win over Osasuna. He also added two tackles, two clearances and one blocked shot.
Moriba might play as a holding midfielder, but there's no question the former Barcelona player made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in this one. That said, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside as an attacking threat, with most of his value coming through passes and defensive stats.
