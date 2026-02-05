Moriba put in a strong effort in a match where Celta Vigo offered very little going forward and failed to score. He remains a key player for Celta Vigo and has now started the club's last five La Liga matches, recording 53 tackles on the season, a total that ranks among the highest for midfielders. Much of his value comes from his defensive work, which has played a major role in the team's recent clean sheets, but he will look to build on this foundation by contributing more in attack. Moriba's next fixture comes against Osasuna, a mid-table opponent that should provide an even matchup.