Ilaix Moriba News: Excellent cameo off bench

Ilaix Moriba generated two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Villarreal.

Moriba was crucial in helping Celta Vigo see out a win against Villarreal on Wednesday. After coming on at the start of the second half, Moria won one penalty, hit the woodwork with one of his two shot attempts, created one chance, and made seven passes into the final third. Moriba has been used as a substitute in two of Celta Vigo's last three matches, so it is uncertain whether he will get a starting nod against Real Madrid on May 4.