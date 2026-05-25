Ilaix Moriba News: Lone goal Saturday in finale

Moriba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Moriba recorded a goal to end the 2025/26 season in the score sheet. He completes a second straight season with Celta, making 26 starts in 36 appearances, totaling two goals with three assists making 87 tackles with 32 clearances and creating 17 chances, a jump in numbers compared to his first season.