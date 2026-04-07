Ilaix Moriba News: Scores first season goal

Ilaix Moriba scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Valencia.

Moriba returned to the lineup after recovering from the knee injury suffered before the international break and made an immediate impact at both ends of the pitch. Offensively, the midfielder contributed a goal and an assist, with the goal being his first of the season, while defensively, he made four tackles (won three) alongside two clearances.