Ilaix Moriba News: Set for suspension
Moriba will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Moriba picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Alaves. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for the Celeste this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Fer Lopez likely starting in his spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now