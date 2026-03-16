Ilaix Moriba headshot

Ilaix Moriba News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Moriba will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Moriba picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Alaves. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for the Celeste this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Fer Lopez likely starting in his spot.

Ilaix Moriba
Celta Vigo
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