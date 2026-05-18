Ilaix Moriba News: Sets up opener
Moriba assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Athletic.
Moriba set up Williot Swedberg's opener in the fourth minute. Moriba completed 34 passes with over a 90 percent success rate and contributed defensively with five tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances. This was his first goal contribution in over a month and just his third assist of the campaign.
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