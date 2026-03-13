Ilan Kebbal headshot

Ilan Kebbal Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kebbal will be out for the time being due to a thigh injury, according to Arnaud Hermant of L'Equipe.

Kebbal missed the 1-1 draw against Lyon due to a suspension, but he won't return here since he's now dealing with a thigh injury. This means Jonathan Ikone will likely remain in a starting role for the time being. Losing Kebbal is massive for Paris FC, as he has eight goals and four assists in league play this season.

Ilan Kebbal
Paris FC
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