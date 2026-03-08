Ilan Kebbal News: Eligible after ban
Kebbal is an option after serving his one-game suspension in league play.
Kebbal will likely resume an active role as his team's first set-piece taker, looking to increase his counts of eight goals and four assists over 23 league matches. He has operated in both right-wing and central spots throughout the season, and his return could cause either Jonathan Ikone or Moses Simon to drop to a backup role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now