Ilan Kebbal News: Misses penalty in loss

Kebbal recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Kebbal came off the bench in the second half of Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Lille and had a chance to level the score when his side was awarded a late penalty, only to hit the post despite sending Berke Ozer the wrong way, while also adding two key passes and three crosses. The Algerian winger was his side's brightest spark after coming on, bringing direct runs and energy as Paris FC pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages. Kebbal has taken on a rotational role since the arrival of coach Antoine Kombouare despite recording nine goals and four assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season.