Ilan Kebbal News: One goal, five chances created

Kebbal scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Metz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Kebbal's latest goal is his ninth this season, putting him only one short of double digits in the scoring tally. The midfielder also tied his season-high in chances created, for which he has 52 this season.