Ilan Kebbal News: Picks one match ban

Kebbal is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Kebbal picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the March. 8. showdown against Lyon. The playmaker has been a locked-in starter in the front line for Paris FC, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Jonathan Ikone or Moses Simon as likely options to see more playing time during his absence.