Kebbal kept his composure deep into stoppage time during Saturday's clash against OM, calmly burying the penalty after Geronimo Rulli was judged to have fouled Marshall Munetsi. His brilliant finish into the top left corner capped a dramatic late twist in a match where Paris FC had struggled to generate chances for long stretches. The goal salvaged a point that looked out of reach for the Parisians and marked his eighth strike in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Kebbal has now totaled 12 goal contributions in 19 matches for PFC, continuing to assert himself as the primary attacking weapon under coach Stephane Gilli.