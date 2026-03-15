Ilay Feingold Injury: Forced off in win

Feingold left the field after suffering a violent tackle in the second half of Sunday's 6-1 win over Cincinnati.

Feingold got hurt near the 70th minute of the game and received treatment following a blow to his ankle. This issue could force the right-back to see limited action or even miss a few games if he's dealing with a significant injury, but he'll need to be assessed during the week. Ethan Kohler took his place Sunday and could find a rare opportunity to play if the regular starter's issue is serious.