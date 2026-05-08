Ilay Feingold Injury: Injury confirmed

Feingold is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Philadelphia due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Feingold has carried this questionable tag from the last match without resolution, suggesting the lower-body issue hasn't fully cleared during the week. He's been a creative presence in New England's attack and a viable fantasy contributor when healthy and starting. However, if he is to miss out again, Will Sands should start at right-back again.