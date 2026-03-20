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Ilay Feingold Injury: Likely to avoid absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Feingold (ankle) is fit enough to play and has traveled with the squad to face St. Louis City on Saturday, Seth Macomber of The Blazing Musket reports.

Feingold should be available after leaving the previous match with a knock, so he may retain a starting role at right-back, leaving Ethan Kohler on the bench. Feingold has played 171 minutes in the current MLS campaign, tallying two shots, three chances created, five tackles and four clearances over that span.

Ilay Feingold
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