Ilay Feingold Injury: Listed as day-to-day

Feingold (lower body) is deemed day-to-day in recovery, according to manager Marko Mitrovic, per Caleb Pongratz of Spotrac. "He is still day-to-day. He had a small injury that affects him. He has progressed, but maybe not as fast as we thought he was going to, so, he is still day-by-day."

Feingold is not suffering from a major injury and could be back very soon, as the defender is listed as day-to-day. With two matches this week, he could very well return in either. He is their starting right-back, so his return is a good addition back to the team.