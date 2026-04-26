Ilay Feingold Injury: Off at halftime

Feingold had one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Miami CF. He was subbed off due to injury in the 46th minute.

Feingold did not return for the second half on Saturday due to an injury.He's managed to start the last eight matches in a row, scoring once while recording 23 clearances with 12 tackles. He will remain day to day for the clash with Charlotte on Saturday.