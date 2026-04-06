Ilay Feingold News: Five crosses in home 3-0 win

Feingold had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus CF Montreal.

Feingold took a shot and attempted five crosses but was unable to produce an assist or score for his team. So far this season, he has scored one goal and is yet to record his first assist of the season. He has taken at least one shot in the last three games played, and this was the second game this season that he has created two chances.