Ilay Feingold News: Four crosses in defeat

Feingold registered an own goal and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union.

Feingold started for the third consecutive game this season, this time on the right side. Unfortunately, he scored an own goal, giving Philadelphia the lead. However, he contributed four crosses, his highest total of the season, bringing his total to nine crosses in three games, averaging three crosses per game. He also completed two successful tackles, a new season-high. Feingold will look to show a better figure against New York City on Saturday.