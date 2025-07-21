Ilay Feingold News: Provides assist in loss

Feingold assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Orlando City SC.

Feingold earned his first goal contribution in five appearances, and his third assist of the season, as he delivered a well-placed cross to Tomas Chancalay, who booted it home in the 55th minute of play. Feingold also racked up two shots but has not landed a shot on goal in five straight outings. On the defensive side, he set a new season high with three tackles won.