Ilay Feingold News: Scores opener in loss

Feingold scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus St. Louis City.

Feingold made the score sheet via right-footed shot from inside the box after 14 minutes of Saturday's clash. The young full-back made a quick recovery from a knock to his ankle that forced him to leave the previous contest, and he played the full match for the second time this year. While the goal was his first of the season, he could retain some offensive upside as long as he can push forward a few times per game throughout the campaign.