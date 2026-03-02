Ilay Feingold News: Three tackles in loss

Feingold had three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus New York.

Feingold and the New England defense was under attack for most of the game. Two games into their season their offense has showed no life and their defenders have been struggling to keep games close. For now there are few players on their team contributing any stats but Feingold has found ways to contribute with tackles and interceptions. They have two weeks until their next game versus Cincinnati, who have scored two goals in two games this season.