Ilay Feingold News: Whips in seven crosses
Feingold generated seven crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Atlanta United.
Feingold saw 88 minutes of play Saturday but wasn't anything special in the win, with the highlight of his day being his seven crosses. This was his highest amount of crosses in a match this campaign, three better than before. He has started in six of his seven appearances this season, seeing time between the defense and midfield.
