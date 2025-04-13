Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilay Feingold headshot

Ilay Feingold News: Whips in seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Feingold generated seven crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Feingold saw 88 minutes of play Saturday but wasn't anything special in the win, with the highlight of his day being his seven crosses. This was his highest amount of crosses in a match this campaign, three better than before. He has started in six of his seven appearances this season, seeing time between the defense and midfield.

Ilay Feingold
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now