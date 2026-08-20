Ilia Gruev headshot

Ilia Gruev Injury: Back in contention after knee layoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Gruev (knee) is available for Saturday's season opener against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Daniel Farke. "All the others are available."

Gruev's return caps a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury that kept him out of Leeds' preseason trip to the United States. When healthy last season, he was a regular contributor in midfield, chipping in three assists across 23 appearances, 15 of them starts, and his passing range and work rate off the ball give manager Daniel Farke a proven option to call on again in the middle of the park now that he's back to full fitness.

Ilia Gruev
Leeds United
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