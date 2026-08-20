Ilia Gruev Injury: Back in contention after knee layoff

Gruev (knee) is available for Saturday's season opener against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Daniel Farke. "All the others are available."

Gruev's return caps a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury that kept him out of Leeds' preseason trip to the United States. When healthy last season, he was a regular contributor in midfield, chipping in three assists across 23 appearances, 15 of them starts, and his passing range and work rate off the ball give manager Daniel Farke a proven option to call on again in the middle of the park now that he's back to full fitness.