Ilia Gruev Injury: Done for season

Gruev is done for the season due to a meniscus injury, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Yes, sadly, bad news. So, a meniscus injury is confirmed. It will keep him definitely out for the whole season. He won't be able to help us for the run-in, not in the FA Cup, and also not in the league. We expect to have him back more or less for pre-season then, but he won't feature during this season anymore. It is, of course, not ideal for us, and we all feel for him."

Gruev is not going to play again this season after it was announced he suffered a bad injury, as the midfielder now deals with a meniscus injury. Unfortunately, there is no chance of a return this season, as he will instead set his sights on being fit for the preseason. This will leave the club without depth in the midfield, a rough loss as they deal with the injury of Anton Stach (ankle), possibly opening up more time for Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka. Gruev ends the season starting in 15 of his 23 appearances, recording no goals on seven shots and three assists on 11 chances created.