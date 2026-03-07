Ilias Akhomach Injury: Back in training, likely Sunday

Akhomach (undisclosed) didn't train Friday but was spotted in team training Saturday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, according to Pablo Villa from Radio Marca.

Akhomach was not spotted in team training Friday for undisclosed reasons but returned to the training pitch Saturday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Sevilla. The winger has been a locked-in starter since arriving at Rayo Vallecano and should keep his role moving forward. That said, if he had to start on the bench, Andrei Ratiu would likely push further up the right wing while Ivan Balliu could slide into the starting role at right back.